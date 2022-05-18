Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd on Tuesday, May 17.

Alfredo Gomes, age 59, of Lloyd, was killed while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, westbound on Route 299 when he crossed the double yellow line and ran head-on into a 2021 Volvo driven by Ashley Guerrero, age 35, of the city of Poughkeepsie, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

Guerrero was transported to Vassar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomes was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Nevel said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

