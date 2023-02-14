Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

Nicole Valinote
Titicus Road
Titicus Road Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Northern Westchester. 

The crash happened in North Salem at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to New York State Police.

A 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Titicus Road near Oakridge Road when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle entered the westbound lane and struck a 2007 BMW SUV head-on, according to state police.

Edward Carroll III, age 70, of Old Greenwich, Connecticut, was identified as the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

