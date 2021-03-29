Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Area, Police Say

An area man was killed during a two-vehicle crash with a tractor-trailer.

The crash took place around 10:38 p.m., Friday, March 26, on Temple Hill Road, in New Windsor.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a head-on collision between a 2019 Subaru and a semi-trailer had taken place, said New Windsor Chief of Police Robert Doss.

The passenger car was operated by Robert C. Stack, age 58, of New Windsor.

Stack was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle, Doss said.

The semi-trailer truck involved was a 2021 Volvo and it was heading northbound. The trailer that was being towed behind the semi-trailer truck was a gasoline tanker full of fuel but no fuel was lost from the tanker as a result of the accident.

The vehicle was operated by Matthew C. Williams, 27, of Berlin, New York.

Williams was extricated from the cab of the truck by Vails Gate Fire Department personnel.

He was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services ambulance. with non-life-threatening injuries, Doss said.

The New Windsor Police Department’s accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the accident.

Their preliminary investigation determined that the 2019 Subaru crossed over the double yellow line and into the oncoming path of the semi-trailer truck just prior to the collision, Doss said.

New Windsor Police Detectives ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident call them at 845-565-7000.

