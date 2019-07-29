Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Shooting At Newburgh-Beacon Ferry Parking Lot Injures Two
Police & Fire

Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Motorcycle In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 209 and Neversink Drive in Deepark.
Route 209 and Neversink Drive in Deepark. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 in Orange County at the intersection of Route 209 and Route 80 (Neversink Drive) in the town of Deerpark.

An investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 209 making a left turn onto Route 80 when it was struck by a 2014 Harley Davidson that was traveling north on Route 209, state police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, William L. Fichthorn, 58, of Monticello, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Civic and the two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.