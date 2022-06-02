Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Over Guide Rail, Plummeting Hundreds Of Feet In Hudson Valley

A 23-year-old was killed after crashing and plummeting hundreds of feet to his death in the Hudson Valley, police said.

In Orange County, the motorcyclist crashed on Route 218 in Cornwall north of the Highpoint lookout on Wednesday, June 1.

According to Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard, the department received the 911 call shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning after the driver - whose name has not been released - went over the stone wall guide rail and fell to his death.

Members of the Cornwall Police Department and New York State Police troopers responded to the base of the mountain alongside the Hudson River, where they found the motorcyclist, a New York City resident, approximately a mile north of the Cornwall Yacht Club.

Investigators said that the preliminary investigation found that speed and driver inexperience were contributing factors in the crash.

Hazard said that those two agencies were assisted at the scene of the fatal crash by:

Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department;

Town of Highlands Police Department;

Cornwall Fire Department;

CSX;

Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said that the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.