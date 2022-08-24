Contact Us
Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Palisades Parkway In Rockland, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point (marked in red).
The Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on a busy stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

It happened in Rockland County around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the town of Stony Point.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Ford Escape traveling northbound on the Palisades Parkway, left the roadway for unknown reasons between exits 15 and 16 and entered the center median, and struck a tree. 

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Marc R. Fitzsimmons, age 63, from Colonial Beach, Virginia, was extricated from the SUV and transported to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

State Police are asking anyone who may have seen a gray/silver Ford Escape with Virginia license plates traveling on the parkway prior to the crash to please contact the New York State Police Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo at 845-364-9424.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

