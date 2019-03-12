Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Jumping From Top Of Area Building

Kathy Reakes
A man was killed after jumping from the top of a building in White Plains
A man was killed after jumping from the top of a building in White Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

White Plains Police are investigating a possible suicide of a man who jumped from the top of the building that is home to Pizza Uno.

The incident took place just before noon on Tuesday, March 12 at 4 Martine St., in White Plains, said White Plains Police Assistant Chief Joseph Castelli.

Described as a white male in his late 20s, the man jumped from the top of the tall building which includes apartments and businesses.

Police are investigating the incident and are attempting to notify the next of kin, said Castelli.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

