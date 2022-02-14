Man Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Area, Police Say

Contact Us
The location of the fatal fire.
The location of the fatal fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was found dead inside a home following a residential structure fire.

Orange County resident Roger A. Smith, age 60 of New Windsor was found around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, following a house fire in New Windsor, officials said.

According to New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss, the fire started around 7 p.m. at 17 Shaw Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke, Doss said.

Firefighting operations were started and firefighters made an interior entry to search the interior as well as fight the fire. 

During their interior search, firefighters located Smith inside the structure. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief added.

"The fire was eventually extinguished and there was severe damage to the structure," Doss said.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene to assist due to there not being fire hydrants in the rural area.

The investigation into how the fire started is still under investigation by the New Windsor Police Department Detective Division, The New Windsor Fire Inspector’s Office, Orange County Fire Investigators, and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fire departments assisting at the scene included:

  • Vails Gate;
  • Coldenham;
  • South Blooming Grove;
  • Salisbury Mills;
  • Chester;
  • Maybrook;
  • Montgomery.

