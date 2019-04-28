Man Killed After Coming Into Contact With Power Lines In Area

A 56-year-old man was killed after coming into contact with power lines in Northern Westchester, state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to Gallows Hill Road in Cortlandt around noon on Sunday, April 28 for a report of a man fallen out of a tree.

An investigation found Carlos M. Diaz, 56, of Peekskill, was employed by the homeowner for the purpose of tree trimming, and came into contact with the overhead power lines, according to police. Diaz was pronounced dead on the scene by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

The State Police were assisted on scene by Cortlandt EMS, Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office, Central Hudson Electric and Gas Company, and New York Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

