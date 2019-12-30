Man Killed After Car Crashes, Rolls On Front Lawn Of Area Home

A 71-year-old man was killed during a single-vehicle crash that sent his car rolling and landing in the front lawn of a home in the area.

Giusino Rende, of Middletown, was killed around 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, after his white 2018 Subaru Forester crashed and rolled, landing in a front lawn of a Town of Wallkill home, said State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, a preliminary investigation found that Rende was driving east on Silver-Scotchtown Road when his vehicle traveled off the right shoulder, hitting a guardrail.

Rende then overcorrected the vehicle, sending the vehicle flying onto the front lawn of the home, where it struck a large landscape rock and rolled several times.

Rende was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, Nevel said.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.