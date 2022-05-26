Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes

A Sullivan County man was killed after striking the back of a tractor-trailer.
A Sullivan County man was killed after striking the back of a tractor-trailer. Photo Credit: NYSP

A man from the region was killed after his car rear-ended a tractor-trailer on a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Sullivan County in the town of Mamakating around 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan, driven by Sullivan County resident Jason Stanton, age 44, of the hamlet of Youngsville, was traveling west on Route 17 when for unknown reasons struck a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer in the rear, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

Both vehicles were in the right lane when the collision occurred.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Steuben County resident James Bixby, age 51, from the town of Lindley, was not injured.

Stanton was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County where he died from his injuries, Nevel said.

This investigation is ongoing.

