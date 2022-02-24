Contact Us
Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep While Crossing Roadway In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The vehicle involved in the crash.
The vehicle involved in the crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 37-year-old man was hit and killed by a Jeep Renegade being driven by a a woman on a roadway in the area.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, on Route 300 in the town of Newburgh.

According to the Newburgh Police, officers responding to the crash found the Newburgh man who was crossing Route 300 in the area of Applebees was hit by a 27-year-old Campbell Hall woman.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene and the victim was taken to St Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

As of this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released by police. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

