Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-87

Kathy Reakes
A man was killed after being hit by several vehicles on I-87 in Newburgh.
A man was killed after being hit by several vehicles on I-87 in Newburgh. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/ Rockland Video Productions

A man was killed after being hit by several vehicles on I-87.

The accident happened around 1:20 a.m., Sunday, March 8, in Orange County in the northbound lanes just before Exit 17 in Newburgh, said New York State Police.

Police are attempting to determine why the man was walking on the highway.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The northbound lanes were shut down for most of the night as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

