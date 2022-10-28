Man Jumps Out Of Window After 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Home In Region

A three-alarm fire destroyed a Hudson Valley home and kept firefighters on the scene for more than seven hours.

The fire took place in Sullivan County around 8 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at 132 Haddock Road in Monticello.

While en route Sullivan Fire was told that a man that had reportedly jumped from a second-floor window had suffered multiple burns.

Three fire trucks responded within a minute and arrived at the fire within four minutes, to find a working fire, said the Monticello Fire Department.

Mutual aid was requested from the Town of Bethel Fast, Rock Hill, and Forestburgh. Additional tankers were requested from:

Woodridge

Hurleyville

Swan Lake

Sparrowbush

Two people were transported by EMS to an area hospital, and units operated on the scene for approximately seven hours before returning to service, the department added.

"Thank you to all our mutual aid companies today, along with 53-1 and the Sullivan county fire investigators," the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

