Man Jumps On Train Near Platform Full Of Pedestrians In Pearl River, Police Say

A 23-year-old gave a platform of commuters a scare, hanging onto a train at the Pearl River station on St. Patrick’s Day as it took off, forcing the conductor to stop, and startling riders police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested a New Milford, N.J. man - whose name was not immediately released by investigators - shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 after he caused a scene at the Metro-North station.

According to police, the man allegedly climbed onto a train stopped at the Pearl River train station. When it began moving, the suspect continued to hang on to the train while the platform was full of pedestrians who had to force the train to stop.

The man was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, and criminal nuisance, all misdemeanors. He was also cited for disorderly conduct, a violation.

Following his processing, the man was released on $50 bail and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 2 to respond to the charges.

