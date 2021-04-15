Man Injured In Random Shooting Outside Area Restaurant

A Hudson Valley man was shot during an assault in front of an area restaurant.

The incident took place around 9:18 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 in Orange County in front of the You You Asian Cusine Restaurant in Wallkill.

When officers responded to the restaurant at 465 Route 211 East, they found a 48-year old Walden resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, said Town of Wallkill Chief of Police Robert C. Hertman.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Garnet Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition after emergency surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845-692-6757.

