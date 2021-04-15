Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Injured In Random Shooting Outside Area Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The location of the attack.
The location of the attack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was shot during an assault in front of an area restaurant.

The incident took place around 9:18 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 in Orange County in front of the You You Asian Cusine Restaurant in Wallkill.

When officers responded to the restaurant at 465 Route 211 East, they found a 48-year old Walden resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, said Town of Wallkill Chief of Police Robert C. Hertman.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Garnet Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition after emergency surgery.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845-692-6757.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.