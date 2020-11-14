Man In Vehicle Stolen From Out-Of-State Airport Nabbed By State Police

State Police arrested a man in an alleged stolen vehicle from out of state after spotting it on an area roadway.

The incident took place around 8:56 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, after state police from the Monroe barracks were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Dulles Airport in Arlington, Virginia, he added.

While patrolling State Route 17 in Monroe troopers observed the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro convertible with a Virginia license plate, he said.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound on the exit 129 off ramp. The driver of the vehicle identified himself as "Danny Bourne", further investigation revealed that his real name is Darren Saunders, 25 of Brooklyn.

Saunders was allegedly in possession of two fraudulent credit cards and a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, all with the fake name "Danny Bourne". He also had approximately 10 grams of marijuana, Nevel said.

Saunders was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Criminal possession of a forged instrument first-degree,

False personation

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Blooming Grove Court on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

