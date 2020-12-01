Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Significant Toll Hikes Approved For NY Thruway, New Tappan Zee Bridge
Police & Fire

Man In Ulster County Allegedly On Crack Spits At Police, Tells Them To Shoot Him

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Police said Loving was in possession of a crack pipe with some of the drug still inside.
Police said Loving was in possession of a crack pipe with some of the drug still inside. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: DEA

A man police say was on crack was brought to the hospital for a mental evaluation after allegedly screaming at officers, demanding that they shoot him. 

Jeremy L. Loving of Saugerties, 32, who is undomiciled, was charged with the misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to Saugerties Police. 

Officers were first summoned to the QuickChek location on Route 9W at approximately 3:30 p.m., when a caller reported that he was acting in an erratic manner outside the establishment's entrance, according to police. 

When officers arrived, police said, Loving began to scream, curse, spit, flail his arms and he continued to be confrontational when officers tried to diffuse the situation. 

Police said Loving was in possession of a crack pipe with some of the drug still inside. 

After he was processed at police headquarters, officers reportedly transported him to Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.