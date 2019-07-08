Man Hits Woman In Face During Rockland Road-Rage Incident, Police Say

An area man was arrested for assault in connection with an alleged road-rage incident that left a woman injured.

Benoy Varghese, 32, of Congers, was arrested on Monday, July 1, and charged with assault and criminal mischief after reportedly hitting a woman in Stony Point, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Varghese was arrested after police responded to the Shell Gas Station in Stony Point and found a woman in distress with redness and swelling to her face.

The woman told officers that a driver cut her off while she was traveling southbound on North Liberty Drive. She saw the same driver pull into the Shell Gas station, so she pulled in to the gas station and got out of her vehicle, said Hylas.

That's when Varghese allegedly got out of his vehicle, approached the woman, and then struck her in the side of the head. He then fled the scene, driving south on 9W, Hylas said.

He was stopped in Congers by Rockland County Sheriff's deputy who heard the suspect vehicle description broadcast by the Stony Point Police.

Varghese was processed and released without bail with an appearance ticket to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on August 1.

