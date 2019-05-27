Man Hits Victim With Baton In Road-Rage Incident Near Jones Beach Tower, Police Say

A 49-year-old man is facing multiple charges after state police say he hit a victim with a baton in a road-rage incident near the Jones Beach Tower during the height of Memorial Day weekend.

An investigation revealed that at approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, Jason A. Erny of Massapequa was operating a 2016 Dodge Charger when he was involved in the incident with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that originated on the westbound Ocean Parkway, east of the Jones Beach tower in Wantagh.

The incident started when Erny attempted to enter the parkway from the left entrance ramp and allegedly drove into the path of the Chevrolet, police say.

The incident continued as Erny pulled in front of the Chevrolet and stopped in the right lane of traffic before both operators exited their vehicles with Erny armed with a retractable baton, according to police.

An altercation ensued in which Erny struck the other driver with the baton and caused non-life threatening injuries before Erny subsequently returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Troopers patrolled to Erny's residence where he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault (a Class D felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both Class A misdemeanors.

The other driver was not charged.

