Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Goes Missing In Area After Telling Son He Killed His Mother, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
George Grogan
George Grogan Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police

A man has gone missing in the area after police say he told his son that he killed his mother just before the body of a dead woman was found in the man's car at Bear Mountain State Park

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Town of Poughkeepsie Police received a phone call from a man who stated that his father, George Grogan, had told him that he had killed his mother, Audrey Grogan.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to the Grogan’s residence located at 6 Shamrock Circle in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Officers checked the residence and were unable to locate anyone inside.

Information was obtained indicating that George Grogan may be a danger to himself, said Captain Michael O'Dowd of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

An investigation was immediately launched to locate both George and Audrey Grogan.

On Saturday, Sept. 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m. an employee of Bear Mountain State Park located a vehicle that was believed to have been operated by George Grogan.

The employee contacted the New York State Park Police who responded with New York State Police and Westchester County Police and secured the vehicle.

Located inside the vehicle was the body of a deceased female. The identity of the female has not yet been confirmed.

George Grogan has still not been located.

Law enforcement agencies are still actively attempting to locate him. At this time there is no indication that there is any threat to the public.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.