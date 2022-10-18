Man From Area Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11.

Orange County resident Jose Ramos Alonzo, age 33, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

An investigation determined Alonzo engaged in a course of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old, Nevel said.

Alonzo was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

