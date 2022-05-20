Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man From Area Accused Of Having Sexual Conduct With Child

Michael Mashburn
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Pixabay user jhusemannde

A New York man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Orange County resident Jairo Garcia, age 31, of Newburgh, was arrested Wednesday, May 18, following an investigation by Orange County Child Protective Services and New York State Police.

Investigators accused him of engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Garcia was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Goshen Court and held at the Orange County jail without bail.

A judge also issued a protection order on behalf of the victim.

