Man Found Slumped Over Steering Wheel Had Hypodermic Needle, Police Say

A 28-year-old man found slumped over a steering wheel in a parking lot was arrested for alleged possession of a hypodermic needle.
The incident took place in Ulster County when Saugerties Police responded to the Dunkin' Donuts on Ulster Avenue in the Village of Saugerties.
Police received the report around 5:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, after receiving a report from a pedestrian of a man slumped over the wheel in a vehicle in the parking lot, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.
Upon arrival, officers Christopher Rega of Saugerties slumped over the wheel allegedly with a hypodermic needle, police said.
Rega was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.
He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at later date.
