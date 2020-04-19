Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Found Passed Out In Vehicle In Middle Of Road Busted With 50 Decks Of Heroin, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
David R. Mencke
David R. Mencke Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A 29-year-old man was busted on alleged heroin charged after he was found passed out in a vehicle in the middle of a roadway.

David R. Mencke, of Saugerties, was arrested around 3:16 a.m., Thursday, April 16, after a Saugerties Police officer on routine motor patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Dawes Street in the Village of Saugerties, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

The vehicle, a 2019 Nissan was running and Mencke was located allegedly passed out on the front seat of the vehicle.

Mencke revived as officers were checking on his condition, Sinagra said.

While reviving Mencke, officers spotted a bundle of packets that were stamped with the name “ANTHRAX” and several baggies that contained a substance, that Mencke told officers was heroin, the chief said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located 50 decks of heroin all containing the stamp anthrax, marijuana and more $1,500 in cash, police said.

Mencke was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned at Saugerties Police Headquarters, using virtual arraignment procedures with the Ulster County Court.

Following arraignment, he was released and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on May 18.

