Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Pinned Under Car In Area, Police Say

Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor
Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man making repairs on his car at self-storage facility was killed after he got pinned under his car overnight in Orange County, police said.

Members of the New Windsor Police Department responded to Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor on Wednesday, March 4, where there was a report of a man who had been under a car since last night.

According to police, upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old man dead and pinned under the car.

The preliminary investigation into the man’s death determined that he was attempting to make a repair on his vehicle between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

He had jacked up the vehicle to make the repair, and it appears the car moved forward, knocking the jack out of place, and causing the vehicle to land on the man.

The New Windsor Police Detective Division and Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

