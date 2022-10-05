Contact Us
Man Found Dead On Bench In Shopping Center Parking Lot In Region

Kathy Reakes
The area where the body was found at the Mountain Mall.
The area where the body was found at the Mountain Mall. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a bench in a shopping center parking lot in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Mountain Mall in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, no foul play is suspected; police are awaiting an autopsy as the investigation continues.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

