Man Found Dead On Bench At Supermarket Parking Lot In Region

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a bench in a grocery store parking lot in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Aldi's at 121 Broadway in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, no foul play is suspected; police are awaiting an autopsy as the investigation continues.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

