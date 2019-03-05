Man Found Dead Of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound At Bus Stop In Westchester

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a bus stop in Westchester.

Greenburgh Police responded to 631 South Central Ave. on Tuesday, March 5 at around 5 a.m. after a receiving a call reporting a male sitting in the bus stop not breathing and suffering from a head wound.

After arriving officers found the 80-year-old deceased from an the wound, the scene was secured and a crime scene established, Greenburgh Police Sgt. Robert Whiting said.

Greenburgh detectives responded along with the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Whiting said.

The investigation is continuing and the identification of the man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin and the findings of the Medical Examiner.

Greenburgh detectives are asking anyone with information concerning this investigation to contact them at 914-989-1723.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

