Man Found Dead In Rockland Residence

Police are investigating after finding a person dead in his area apartment.

The unidentified man was discovered around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.15 in Nyack, said Captain Michael F. Shannon of the Orangetown Police.

According to Shannon, officers responded to South Broadway, regarding an unknown medical condition.

Officers then found the unconscious man who was the sole occupant of the apartment.

Rockland Paramedic Services declared the 56-year-old Nyack resident dead at the scene, Shannon said.

An investigation is underway.

The Orangetown Police Department requests anyone with information or observed anything suspicious is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (845)-359-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

