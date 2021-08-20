Contact Us
Breaking News: Brand-New Forecast Has Henri Tracking Farther West, Enhancing Potential Risk For Region
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead In Rockland Residence

Kathy Reakes
Police lights
Police are investigating after finding a person dead in his area apartment.

The unidentified man was discovered around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.15  in Nyack, said Captain Michael F. Shannon of the Orangetown Police.

According to Shannon, officers responded to South Broadway, regarding an unknown medical condition. 

Officers then found the unconscious man who was the sole occupant of the apartment. 

Rockland Paramedic Services declared the 56-year-old Nyack resident dead at the scene, Shannon said.

 An investigation is underway.

The Orangetown Police Department requests anyone with information or observed anything suspicious is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (845)-359-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

