Man Found Dead At Park In Spring Valley, Police Say

Spring Valley Memorial Park
Spring Valley Memorial Park Photo Credit: Spring Valley Parks and Recreation

The body of a man was found at a park in the Hudson Valley by a passerby.

The body was discovered around 4 a.m., Thursday, June 17, in Rockland County, at Spring Valley’s Memorial Park.

The person who found the body called 911 and officers responded to the park where a bystander was attempting to perform CPR, said Spring Valley PD Detective Matt Galli.

Police officers took over the attempt to save the man's life, but he was declared dead at the park, Galli said.

The body was brought to the medical examiner’s office and an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, Galli added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley police at (845) 356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

