Man Found Dead After Unoccupied Vehicle Discovered On Area Roadway

A man was found dead after state police were contacted after a vehicle was found unoccupied on the side of a Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident took around 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, in Orange County.

That's when the Town of Deerpark Police Department called state police for assistance after locating an unoccupied motorcycle on the shoulder of State Route 97 also known as the Hawk's Nest, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A search was conducted that night using state police aviation and State Police drones. The search was stopped due to heavy fog, Nevel said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, state police along with numerous agencies resumed the search for the missing motorcycle operator.

The missing individual was located deceased in the area, Nevel said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Agencies taking part in the search included:

Sparrowbush Fire Department

Port Jervis Fire Department, Lumberland Fire Department

Port Jervis EMS

Deerpark Police Department

Orange County Technical Rescue Team

US Park Rangers

