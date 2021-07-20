Man Facing Felony Charges For Allegedly Strangling Victim Unconscious In Area

An area man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly strangling a victim until the person became unconscious.

Police responded to a report of a physical domestic in Ulster County at a home in Lumberland on Sunday, July 18, at about 11:45 a.m., according to New York State Police.

An investigation found that Joshua Louis, age 34, of Highland, repeatedly struck and strangled the victim, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to Garnet Medical Center to be evaluated. Authorities said while troopers interviewed Louis, they learned he had hidden two handguns in the woods. State police later recovered the handguns.

Louis was taken to the Sullivan County Jail. He is charged with second-degree strangulation and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

