Man Faces Felony DWI Charge After Route 304 Stop

A man is facing felony DWI charges after a Route 304 traffic stop in Rockland County, police say.

Clarkstown Police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Germonds Road in New City Friday, Feb. 23 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Route 304. During the interview with the driver, 51-year-old Hung Huynh of Jersey City, New Jersey, the officer allegedly noticed signs of intoxication.

Huynh was then given a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass. Huynh was arrested and transported to Clarkstown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with:

DWI (A felony charge due to a prior conviction within 10 years)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (a felony)

Use of a rental car without interlock device (a misdemeanor)

Huynh was unable to post his $5,000 bail and is being held in Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Feb. 25.

