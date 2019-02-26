Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Man Faces Felony DWI Charge After Route 304 Stop

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hung Huynh, 51, of Jersey City, New Jersey
Hung Huynh, 51, of Jersey City, New Jersey Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A man is facing felony DWI charges after a Route 304 traffic stop in Rockland County, police say.

Clarkstown Police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Germonds Road in New City Friday, Feb. 23 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on Route 304. During the interview with the driver, 51-year-old Hung Huynh of Jersey City, New Jersey, the officer allegedly noticed signs of intoxication.

Huynh was then given a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass. Huynh was arrested and transported to Clarkstown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with:

  • DWI (A felony charge due to a prior conviction within 10 years)
  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (a felony)
  • Use of a rental car without interlock device (a misdemeanor)

Huynh was unable to post his $5,000 bail and is being held in Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Feb. 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.