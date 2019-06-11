Man Faces Drug Possession Charge After Police Respond To Orange Turnpike Road-Rage Incident

Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Pinned Under Vehicle Saved By Police In Area
Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg.
Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police officers in Rockland County arrested a man who was involved in a road-rage incident and later threw a beer can at an area business, investigators said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to the Orange Turnpike on Saturday, Nov. 2, where there was a report of a man who attempted to kick a car that was stopped at a traffic light in Sloatsburg.

Police said that the same suspect was later observed throwing a beer can at an area business prompting further investigation.

According to police officers at the scene, the suspect was seen attempting to discard a glass pipe that allegedly had drug residue on it, prompting his arrest.

The 36-year-old man from Harriman - whose name has not been released - was charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and released following his processing. The man is due to return to the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court on Wednesday, Nov. 27, to respond to the charge.

