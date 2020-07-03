Man Faces Assault Charge After Altercation With Woman On I-87

An Orange County man allegedly punched a woman in the face and attempted to take her cell phone as she was calling 911, State Police said.

A physical altercation broke out at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 on I-87 in Woodbury near the Woodbury Toll Plaza, police said, after a man and woman were involved in a dispute.

The investigation determined that Newburgh resident Michael Aikens, 28, allegedly punch a 23-year-old woman in the nose during an argument and then sought to take her phone to prevent her from calling police.

It is unclear what the nature of the dispute was.

Following the investigation, New York State Police troopers arrested Aikens at his Newburgh home. He was taken into custody and charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief at the State Police barracks in Newburgh.

Aikens was released following his arrest and scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, July 22 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.