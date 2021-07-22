Man Extricated From Rollover Crash In Area, Police Report

A 54-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover excavator crash in the region.

Authorities responded to a report of an excavator rollover and entrapment in Sullivan County at Dump Road in Mamakating at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, according to New York State Police.

Police said Wurtsboro Fire helped extricate the 54-year-old Liberty man from the vehicle. Authorities said Mamakating EMS called for a medivac and authorities prepared a landing zone.

The man was taken to Westchester Medical Center. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the rollover crash is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

