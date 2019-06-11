Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Drove Drunk With Two Toddlers In Car On I-87 In Sloatsburg, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in the village of Sloatsburg
I-87 in the village of Sloatsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is facing charges after police say he drove on I-87 while intoxicated with two toddlers in the vehicle.

New York State Police say they located a vehicle that had run out of gas on I-87 in the village of Sloatsburg on Sunday, June 9 around 1:50 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Vladimir Savichev of Brooklyn, was determined to be intoxicated and had been traveling with his children, ages four and two, inside the vehicle, according to police.

Savichev was arrested, and the children were turned over to a sober family member. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where police say his BAC was tested at .27.

Savichev faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a Class E felony
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Savichev was arraigned before the Village of Suffern Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or bond. He is scheduled to return to the Village of Sloatsburg Court on Wednesday, June 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.