Man Drove Drunk With Two Daughters In Vehicle In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police busted a Westchester man for allegedly driving drunk with his daughters in the vehicle.
A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk under Leandra's Law for having his two young daughters in the vehicle at the time he was stopped, State Police said.

On Saturday, July 24, just before 5:00 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87, in Orange County in the town of Newburgh, when the driver committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Richard A. Sarno, age 43, of Yonkers, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with his two daughters, ages 9 and 13, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Sarno was taken arrested and was found to be driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent following blood alcohol testing. 

He was charged with two counts of DWI with a child in the vehicle and released on an appearance ticket.

Sarno and the children were then turned over to a responsible third party.   

