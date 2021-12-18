Man Drove Drunk At Over Twice Legal Limit On I-287, Police Say

New York State Police troopers busted a man for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly triple the legal limit when he was busted on I-287 in Westchester, authorities announced.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Harrison stopped New Rochelle resident Ernest Bolden, age 63, on I-287 in Harrison when he committed a traffic violation.

Investigators said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Bolden was intoxicated, and at State Police Headquarters in Tarrytown, it was determined his BAC was .20, more than double the legal limit.

Bolden was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

