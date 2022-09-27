Man Driving Drunk With Kids In Car Crashes Into Cruiser In Rockland, Police Say

A state police cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver with kids in his car as officers were arresting a woman for DWI.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 5:20 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Stony Point.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers were stopped behind a vehicle on the Palisades Parkway. Troopers spotted a 2020 Nissan Rogue stopped on the Parkway northbound in the town of Stony Point with its hazard lights on.

Troopers approached the vehicle and spoke with the operator. While speaking to the operator troopers determined that she was impaired by alcohol. She was subsequently arrested for DWI and transported to the State Police barracks in Haverstraw by another trooper, Nevel said.

While the troopers were sitting behind the Nissan with emergency lights on while waiting for the vehicle to be towed from the parkway, they were struck from behind by a 2001 Mazda, driven by Orange County resident Donald C. Bolling, age 44, from Middletown, he added.

Troopers determined that Bolling was impaired by alcohol and traveling with a three-year-old. He was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI- Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child, Nevel said.d

He was issued 13 tickets. Bolling had a blood alcohol content of .12%. He was arraigned in the Town of Stony Point Court in front of Judge Franks and remanded to Rockland County Jail without bail and scheduled to reappear on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Both troopers received minor injuries and were treated and released from Nyack Hospital.

Bolling and the child were not injured.

