Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Man Dies In Crash After Crossing Lanes On Hudson Valley Parkway: Police

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The crash happened in Mount Pleasant on the Sprain Brook Parkway north of Bradhurst Avenue.
The crash happened in Mount Pleasant on the Sprain Brook Parkway north of Bradhurst Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

One person was killed after losing control of their vehicle and crossing into the opposite lane on a Northern Westchester highway, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, a man driving a 2002 BMW 330I was traveling north on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Mount Pleasant north of Bradhurst Avenue when they lost control and entered the southbound lanes, according to state police.

The BMW then hit a 2016 Jeep Patriot before being hit by a 2018 Nissan Versa. 

The driver of the BMW, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he later died, police said. The other drivers involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.