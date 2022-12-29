Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.

Police determined that Levittown, Pennsylvania resident Kevin Roman, age 26, had been driving a tractor-trailer east on I-287 when he left the lane and hit a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

Richard Bradwell, age 65, of White Plains had been standing outside of the box truck and adding coolant when he was hit. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Greenwich Hospital where he later died.

Roman and a passenger of the box truck, 62-year-old Jane Murray of White Plains, were both taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a passenger of the tractor-trailer, Israel Velez, age 57, of Bristol, Pennsylvania was taken to Stamford Hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, police said, who did not add if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

