Man Dies After Rescuing Grandkids In Hudson Valley House Fire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The fire.
The fire. Photo Credit: Lake Carmel Fire Department

An area grandfather died after saving his two grandchildren from a fire that destroyed a Hudson Valley home.

The fire broke out in Putnam County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at a home on Scarsdale Road in Lake Carmel, a hamlet in the town of Kent.

Arriving firefighters and police found two small children outside the burning building, said the Kent Police Department.

A 65-year-old man was found inside the burning home and was transported to Putnam Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The children, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of family members. 

Multiple fire departments responded to assist including:

  • Kent Fire Department
  • Carmel Fire Department
  • Patterson Fire Department
  • Brewster Fire Department
  • Mahopac Fire Department
  • Mahopac Falls Fire Department
  • Carmel Ambulance
  • Putnam Paramedics

The New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

