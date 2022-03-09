Man Dies After Rescuing Grandkids In Hudson Valley House Fire, Police Say

An area grandfather died after saving his two grandchildren from a fire that destroyed a Hudson Valley home.

The fire broke out in Putnam County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at a home on Scarsdale Road in Lake Carmel, a hamlet in the town of Kent.

Arriving firefighters and police found two small children outside the burning building, said the Kent Police Department.

A 65-year-old man was found inside the burning home and was transported to Putnam Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The children, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of family members.

Multiple fire departments responded to assist including:

Kent Fire Department

Carmel Fire Department

Patterson Fire Department

Brewster Fire Department

Mahopac Fire Department

Mahopac Falls Fire Department

Carmel Ambulance

Putnam Paramedics

The New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

