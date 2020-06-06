Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

The man who was fleeing on foot after a traffic stop in Westchester County who was shot and killed by a police officer after allegedly drawing a gun has been identified.

The happened on Friday, June 5 just before 11 p.m.

That's when two uniformed New Rochelle police officers conducted the stop of the vehicle, whose driver had committed several vehicle and traffic law violations, said Captain Cosma Costa of the New Rochelle PD.

The stop was conducted in the area of Potter Avenue and Pierce Street.

Immediately after stopping, the passenger, now identified as 24-year-old Kamal Flowers of New Rochelle, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Costa.

After a brief foot pursuit, one of the officers fired his Taser, a struggle ensued and Flowers displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers and attempted to fire, Costa said.

The officer discharged his duty weapon at Flowers, striking him once, Costa said.

Officers rendered medical assistance to Flowers, who was pronounced dead while being transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

In a press conference late Saturday morning, June 6, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said the vehicle involved was a Dodge Charger with tinted windows and Virginia license plate.

The vehicle had been reported as driving in a suspicious manner at the Heritage Homes housing complex in New Rochelle on Wednesday, June 3, Bramson said.

An audiotape of officers in the field will be released, along with a videotape from a camera at a nearby business. The quality of that video is poor, but will be released, Bramson said.

There is no dash-cam video because the patrol car was unmarked, said Bramson. Marked police vehicles in New Rochelle do have dash cams.

The officer involved in the shooting has been on the force for five years and it was the first time in seven years a New Rochelle officer discharged a weapon, Bramson said.

"It hits us particularly hard when an event of this kind of event occurs," Bramson said. "This would be traumatic for the city of New Rochelle no matter what was going on around the country.

"We are aware this is a moment when issues of police violence and systemic racism are front and center for many residents of or own city and many Americans.

"Therefore the pain and anguish so much of us feel are intensified."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

