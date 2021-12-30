Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley

Looking toward the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge from Long Dock Park in Beacon.
Looking toward the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge from Long Dock Park in Beacon. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A man from the region was killed after jumping from a Hudson Valley bridge.

The incident took around 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, in Dutchess County where the New York State Police began investigating a report of a man jumping from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in Beacon.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, the Newburgh Fire Department marine unit located Orange County resident Lester R. Banta, age 55, of Maybrook. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there are no signs of foul play, Hicks said. 

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

