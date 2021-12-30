Man Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley

A man from the region was killed after jumping from a Hudson Valley bridge.

The incident took around 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, in Dutchess County where the New York State Police began investigating a report of a man jumping from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in Beacon.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, the Newburgh Fire Department marine unit located Orange County resident Lester R. Banta, age 55, of Maybrook.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there are no signs of foul play, Hicks said.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

