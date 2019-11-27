Contact Us
Man Dies After Falling Off Roof In Area

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
A man died after falling through the roof of a garage at 390 East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill.
A man died after falling through the roof of a garage at 390 East Main Street in the Town of Wallkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is dead after he fell through a roof he was repairing in the area and onto a truck below, police said.

Police officers in Orange County from the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to an EMS call after the man fell through a roof on Main Street, investigators said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the man - a Middletown resident whose name has not yet been released - on the garage floor with “serious” injuries, police said.

The investigation into the incident found that the man was repairing the roof of the building when he fell through, striking the truck below him. He was transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp. to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Town of Wallkill police detectives with an assist by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

