Man Chokes, Assaults Woman During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County man was arrested in Ulster County for alleged domestic abuse.
A Dutchess County man was arrested in Ulster County for alleged domestic abuse. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 28-year-old area man turned himself in to police following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly choked and assault a woman.

The arrest stems from a domestic dispute that took place on Sunday, May 3, in Ulster County, said Lt. Scott D. Butler of the New Paltz Police Department.

When police responded to the home around 10:45 p.m., they interviewed the victim who said Michael G. Detheridge, of Wappingers Falls, had allegedly choked and assaulted, including pushing her and causing her head to strike a kitchen counter, Butler said.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries and released, he added.

Detheridge left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

An investigation found that Detheridge had prior convictions for family offenses within the past five years.

Detheridge turned himself in to police on Thursday, May 7, and charged with:

  • Felony aggravated family offense
  • Assault, third-degree
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing

He was processed on the above charges and released on his own recognizance after a temporary order of protection was issued for the victim.

