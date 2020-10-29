Man Charged With Theft Of Copper Piping From Numerous Area Homes

One person has been arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries that involved the theft of copper piping.

Ulster County resident Eric Morgan, 30, of Modena, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28 by detectives with the New Paltz Police Department for the burglaries that occurred in both the Village and Town of New Paltz between Sept. 13 and Oct. 23, said New Paltz Police Lt. Scott Butler.

Morgan was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief, following a month-long investigation, Butler said.

Following his arrest, Morgan was transported to the New Paltz Police Department where he was processed by all three agencies.

He was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail with no bail due to his previous felony convictions in the state.

The investigation included the New Paltz Police Department, Town of Plattekill Police Department, Town of Lloyd Police Department, Town of Marlborough Police Department, and the New York State Police.

