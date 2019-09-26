Man Charged With Sexually Abusing, Raping Minor In Area, Police Say

A 28-year-old Orange County man has been charged with sexually abusing and raping a minor, police say.
New York State Police say Joshua Vitek, 28, of Highland Falls was involved with a sexual relationship with a person less than 15 years old.
Vitek was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and faces the following charges:
- First-degree sexual abuse, a felony
- Second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony
- Predatory sexual act against a child, a felony
- First-degree rape, a felony
- Second-degree rape, a felony
Vitek was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
