Man Charged With Sexually Abusing, Raping Minor In Area, Police Say

A 28-year-old Orange County man has been charged with sexually abusing and raping a minor, police say.

New York State Police say Joshua Vitek, 28, of Highland Falls was involved with a sexual relationship with a person less than 15 years old.

Vitek was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and faces the following charges:

First-degree sexual abuse, a felony

Second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony

Predatory sexual act against a child, a felony

First-degree rape, a felony

Second-degree rape, a felony

Vitek was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

